Modi Govt’s policies have transformed the North East: Nityanand Rai

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai today said the Modi Government’s policies have brought about a transformation in the North East and there is considerable progress in the field of peace, employment and development.

He was addressing a seminar organized by Assam Rifles on “Economic growth is pre-requisite to address deeply rooted insurgencies in the North East.” Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen P C Nair was present.

The Minister said the innocent youth of the region got caught in the vicious cycle of pseudo-nationalism and weapons. Economic deprivation and lack of job opportunities coupled with drug menace pulled this generation further into the web of extremism.

Dissuading the youth from violence and wrong ideologies required building social and economic incentives into the system. But this could happen only when the political scenario and security situation in the region was conducive to economic development generating adequate employment for unemployed youth, Rai said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this transformation has come in the North Eastern states and it has also yielded good results,” he said.

Infrastructure development and economic development have led to better connectivity which has initiated financial stability and sharing of resources for the development of a stable, peaceful and prosperous region, he said.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs said there is a strong political resolve and commitment today for the development of transport, highways, communication, power and waterways in the North East.

Now the security situation is under control and people have started receiving the benefits of development and infrastructure projects. It is the duty of all to take the North East towards modern development by working towards the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas,” he said.

Rai said that since its inception in 1835, the Assam Rifles has been instrumental in development and has contributed immensely in restoring normalcy in the North East.

This force is doing good work shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army and has done a commendable job of resolving very sensitive situations with great ease, he said.

The government has given the Assam Rifles powers under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act( NDPS Act). As a result, the Assam Rifles has confiscated narcotics substances and drugs worth of about Rs 1,500 crore in the last one year.