Modi Govt spending public money on toppling govts, not taming inflation: AAP Punjab

Targeting the Union Government over rising inflation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spending crores of taxpayers’ money on toppling governments of other parties in the country rather than giving relief to common man from growing inflation.

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that instead of spending taxpayers’ money on their welfare, PM Modi is diverting it to topple the governments of oppositions in different states but they have failed to do it in Delhi.

Kang said that the BJP’s ‘Operation Lotus’ failed in Delhi even though they had offered Rs 20 crore each to many AAP legislators. “BJP has spent a whopping Rs 6,300 crore to topple governments. BJP recently ousted the opposition from power in Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa and now has its sights set on Jharkhand. The BJP has toppled the opposition party governments in eight states since Narendra Modi became the PM of the country in 2014,” he alleged.

Kang asked PM Modi to conduct a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into seizure of over Rs 22000 crore drugs from Gujarat ports and sale of illicit liquor in Gujarat. “But the PM Modi government is only focused on toppling the government and has ignored the incessantly rising inflation,” he said.

Kang said that before the National Democratic Alliance government, diesel cost Rs 55 and petrol price Rs 60 per litre in 2014 but now it is hovering over Rs 90 and Rs 110 respectively.

On the Shiromani Akali Dal’s claim that its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has not been served summons by the Punjab Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, Kang questioned Badal that why he is evading inquiry, and not appearing before the SIT if he is honest and has nothing to conceal in this case.

He said that everyone knew the involvement of Dera Sacha Sauda in the sacrilege cases of Sri Guru Granth Sahib but Badal family gave them clean chit and Sikh Sangat has been waiting for justice for seven years. But now the decisive Bhagwant Mann government will deliver justice to the people of Punjab in sacrilege cases and firing incidents, he said.

Kang said that AAP will take action against all people including senior politicians after proper inquiries as per the law and no one will be targeted as the AAP is not here for political vendetta but to provide a reformed system in the state.