Modi govt set to get overwhelming majority once again in LS polls 2024, says Yogi after casting his vote

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has exuded confidence that the Modi government will be re-elected with an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

He remarked that the people are strongly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit (developed) and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

Addressing reporters after casting his vote in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections here on Saturday morning, the Chief Minister said, “The final phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, is taking place today across 57 seats in 8 states. This includes 13 seats in Eastern Uttar Pradesh: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Bansgaon, Salempur, Ballia, Ghosi, Robertsganj, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, and Mirzapur, where voting is also being conducted today.”

He mentioned that over the past two and a half months, various political parties have presented their issues to the people to fulfil the aspirations of the general public. They have presented the work and achievements of their governments.

“To elect the new government in the country, people have done a comparative analysis of the performances of the previous governments and the Modi govt in the last 10 years.

“Considering the support received across the nation, it can be said that when the results will come on June 4, those individuals, parties, and governments that have worked towards a self-reliant and developed India, preserving heritage while fostering development, showing compassion for the poor, and ensuring a bright future for the youth, will receive full support”, CM Yogi added.

Yogi said that over the past 10 years, everyone has witnessed a changing India, and in the last 7 years, they have seen a new Uttar Pradesh under the double-engine government.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, the work was done for the youth, farmers, businessmen, women, and every section of society with a spirit of security, respect, and development.

CM Yogi expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the voters for their enthusiasm despite the soaring mercury reaching around 50 degrees at this time. Despite this, the enthusiasm of the people to vote in order to strengthen democracy has not diminished, he stated.

The CM urged people to rise above caste and religion and vote to realize the vision of a Viksit (developed) and Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) Bharat.

He said, “To make the country the world’s third-largest economy in the next three years and to bring prosperity to the lives of all citizens, the people’s blessings are with PM Modi and the BJP.”

Yogi further mentioned that under PM Modi’s leadership, the government has undertaken unprecedented work for the safety, respect, and self-reliance of women. Initiatives like the Shakti Vandana Act, Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao, and Matru Vandana Yojana have given a new direction to women’s empowerment.

CM Yogi told young voters that they should actively participate in the campaign to advance the new India, which is equipped with excellent infrastructure and earning respect worldwide.

He also cautioned young voters against parties and individuals trying to mislead them. “Our future is bright with the goal of a self-reliant and developed India, and the youth should cast their votes with this goal in mind”, he remarked.

Yogi said, “PM Modi has recognized only four castes: youth, poor, women, and farmers and has their complete support.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a sharp response to the statements made by opposition leaders regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spiritual-nationalist pursuits. In response to the questions asked, he said that PM Modi’s spiritual devotion is a complete national devotion, as he serves Mother India tirelessly, without fatigue, without pause.

“However, those who indulge in corruption, immorality, and misconduct cannot understand the importance of spiritual devotion. To understand spiritual devotion, one needs a mindset like that of India and Indians. There should be a sentiment of dedication to India’s eternal values and ideals”, he added.

In response to a question about the review meeting of the parties in the I.N.D.I. alliance, CM Yogi Adityanath remarked that it is good that the leaders of the parties of the opposition will sit together before June 4 because, as many parties as there are in this alliance, there will be as many disputes after June 4. They will all then blame each other, and insult each other.

Responding to questions raised by SP workers during the controversy over the arrangement of EVM protection before the vote count, he said, “Those who did not find candidates for 80 seats in the state are bound to blame someone or the other. These people have become tired of blaming EVMs. Now, by accusing the Election Commission, they are undermining the atmosphere of democracy.”

He said that the Election Commission is conducting the election process with complete impartiality, transparency, and honesty. Wherever there were some complaints, the Commission took prompt action. However, the SP has no faith in democracy. They have always insulted the Constitution made by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

“Democracy sounds ridiculous coming from the mouths of those who give space to mafias and terrorists. For SP, it can only be said, ‘As you sow, so shall you reap’”, Yogi stated.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, adhering to the mantra of “Pehle Matdaan, Fir Jalpaan” exercised his voting right at booth number 249 of Gorakhnath Primary School (Girls) on Saturday, the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He arrived at the booth early in the morning at seven o’clock and became one of the first voters at his booth. After casting his vote, he interacted with the media and then proceeded to Gorakhnath Temple.