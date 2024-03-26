Modi congratulates Belgian PM on Nuclear Energy Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo on Tuesday and congratulated him on the successful hosting of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels recently.

The two leaders reviewed the excellent relations between India and Belgium. They discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral partnership in diverse sectors including trade, investment, clean technologies, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, green hydrogen, IT, defence, ports, among others.

The two leaders affirmed commitment to further bolster the India–EU Strategic Partnership under the ongoing Belgian Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Advertisement

They exchanged views on regional and global developments and agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and Russia-Ukraine conflict.

They agreed to remain in touch.