PM condemns terrorist attack in Moscow, which led to 115 deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow last night in which at least 115 persons were believed dead.

In a post on the X, he said: “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief.”

The terrorist attack claimed 115 lives. Condemning it, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed shock at last night’s attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow and condemned it in the strongest possible terms.

The United Nations Security Council called on all states to cooperate actively with the Government of the Russian Federation, as well as all other relevant authorities to bring to account those responsible for the terrorist attack.

Several countries, the US, EU, UK, France, Spain and UAE have also expressed shock. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his country’s solidarity with the victims, their loved ones and all Russian people.

Spain said it was shocked at events in Moscow, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said it was an odious act of terrorism and expressed her full solidarity with the affected people and the victims families.

The Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the concert venue, according to reports.

The Kremlin said 11 people including four suspected gunmen have been arrested in connection with the shooting rampage.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the death toll had risen to 115 in the attack in which camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons.

It said, the death toll is expected to rise. Health officials said more than 120 people were wounded.