Modi carrying forward legacy of Shyama Prasad: CM Yogi

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying forward the legacy of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, who was devoted to India and Indianism,” said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Paying floral tribute to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s statue on the occasion of his 123rd birth anniversary at Civil Hospital, Park Road, Lucknow, on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath said that the country will always remember the sacrifices made by him for the unity and integrity of India.

The chief minister described Dr. Mukherjee as “a guiding light for India’s industrial and food policies”.

He remarked that when India’s first government after independence led by Pt Jawaharlal Nehru adopted appeasement as a policy, Dr Mukherjee resigned from the cabinet and formed Jansangh. The differences between Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pt Jawaharlal Nehru also came to the fore when the then Nehru government attempted to play havoc with the unity and security of the country by forcibly adding Article 370 to the Indian Constitution.

The chief minister added further that Dr. Mukherjee strongly opposed it and gave the slogan of ‘Ek desh mein do Pradhan, do Vidhan aur do Nishan nahin chalenge’ (the country can’t have two prime ministers, two constitutions, and two national emblems).

Speaking of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s significant role in the freedom movement as a prominent freedom fighter, great patriot and an eminent educationist, the chief minister said that he served as the Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and contributed significantly to the field of education at the age of just 33. He added that Dr. Mukherjee presented an example of service to humanity during the devastating famine in Bengal before independence.

CM Yogi said that the ideology of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee towards India is being implemented effectively under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The long-standing issue of Article 370, which had been in effect since 1952-1953, was abolished by Prime Minister Modi on August 5, 2019, and the democratic process was advanced in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, Jammu and Kashmir is touching new heights of development.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, State BJP President Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh, and BJP workers were present at the ceremony.