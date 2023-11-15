Modi calls on voters to press lotus button with vengeance to punish ‘corrupt’ Congress

Slamming the Congress Government in Rajasthan for its alleged failure on all fronts, including law & order, corruption as revealed in ‘red diary’, lockers, and women atrocities, the Prime MInister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed the voters to press ‘kamal ka button’ (lotus on EVM) as if they are hanging them (Congress) in the state’s assembly polls slated for November 25.

“Aisee bhrashtaachaare aur nikkamee sarakaar ko sabse pahle saja dene ka mauka aapako (votar) ko mila hai. kamal ka batan aise dabaayen jaise unhen phaansee de rahe ho, to vaise hee batan dabao (You (voter) have got the first opportunity to punish such a corrupt and inefficient government. Press the lotus button as if you are hanging them, then press the button the same way),” Modi told a huge rally at Baytu in support of eight BJP candidates in the Barmer and Jaisalmer districts.

Invoking the controversial ‘Red Diary’ whose few pages released yesterday by the expelled Congress Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on social media, Modi lambasted, “These people (the Congress) call Lal Diary fake, but now pages of their own letters have started coming out. The red diary is speaking loudly. Officials were quoted from the diary. Now should even a single Congressman win the election?”

Advertisement

He asked the public, “If any Congress candidate comes to you, ask him two more questions, what is the matter of Lal Diary, whose is it, earlier you used to refuse, now you have started coming out of it”.

On another disputed private locker seizure by the IT/ED recently, he sarcastically said, “Congressmen no longer say that their victory depends on their luck. Now they say that their locker will not be opened. Modi will definitely notice it. Looted goods are becoming visible. Not only was a lot of money in cash but kilos of gold found in the locker. It is not made of potatoes. It is stolen gold”.

The PM said, “Riots are happening again and again in Rajasthan, curfew is being imposed again and again. People are being harmed due to this. Pro- terrorism slogans are being raised in Rajasthan, wherever Congress comes, courage of terrorists, bullies and rioters increases. The Chief Minister (Gehlot) remained busy saving the chair for 5 years. If Delhi Darbar continues to try to topple its leader, similar anarchy will spread in every village. Congress’ appeasement policy used to raise the courage of terrorists and that put the state’s glory, culture, valour and traditions in danger”.

“When there were terrorist attacks during the Congress government, they used to go to foreign countries and say that they were attacked. Bagged before the foreign nations. Used to ask for help. But the Modi Government killed terrorists after entering their houses”, he recalled.

Beginning his 50 minutes speech, Modi draw attention of the crowd by saying “People in Rajasthan are saying, Congress is going out, and BJP is coming to power. After Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Congress will be completely wiped out from Rajasthan too. There is fun in cleaning only when Congress gets cleaned from the polling booth also. Congress has brought Rajasthan to the forefront in the matter of corruption. Even innocent daughters are not safe here, my mission is to save the sisters from the problem”.

Referring to his Jharkhand/Ranchi meeting in which the Centre decided a plan of ‘Viksit Sankalp Yatra’, Modi said now the government would reach every village and every household to ensure that the Centre’s welfare schemes’ were reaching to beneficiaries. “It is Modi’s guarantee that means Guarantee up to fulfillment of the scheme”, he added.

“I don’t know where the claws of Congress (party symbol) go and loot. I send money to provide tap connections to homes, Congress people also work to earn money in a noble cause like water. Claws have become habituated to hitting anywhere. Jal Jeevan Mission work was not done in Barmer-Jaisalmer and payment was also done”, he alleged.

The PM assured the Petro-Chemical Refinery at Pachpadra would be developed as a hub in the western Rajasthan, Barmer-Jaisalmer’s artisan would be promoted and business would be flourished, and every village on the border would be developed like an urban city, if voted to power.

He concluded his speech asking voters to turn on flash lights of mobile phones and say ‘Kamal Chunega Rajasthan’ (Rajasthan will elect Lotus).

He shared dias with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP State President C P Joshi, and BJP contestants of 8 districts.