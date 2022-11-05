Modi appeals Himachal voters to vote for BJP keeping him in mind

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, made an appeal to the voters of Himachal Pradesh to vote for BJP keeping him in mind in the upcoming state assembly elections.

Modi addressed two ‘Vijay Sankalp’ public rallies at Sunder Nagar in the Mandi and Solan districts of the state. He urged the people to remember the symbol of BJP, ‘Lotus’, while casting their vote, instead of the official candidate of the party contesting the elections.

Seeking one more opportunity for the BJP to form government in the state, he said, “When you see the symbol of ‘Lotus’, it means that he himself has come to them to seek votes from them.”

Attacking Congress, the PM said that the party was synonymous with corruption, familyism (dynasty), and selfish interest.

“Congress party has done nothing constructive in the past for more than 50 years. It has only kept the people in the dark and did nothing in the name of development,” he alleged.

“What Himachal needs is BJP that provides a stable state government,” said PM Modi, adding that after 1980 the country in the last 30 years had unstable governments at the Centre, but then in 2014 people blessed BJP and brought a state government.

“We worked hard to meet the expectations of the public due to which the party got blessings again to form the government in 2019,” he added.

The small states also suffered from unstable state governments, however, as people reposed faith in the BJP, these states were able to get stable governments, he said, adding that it is only a stable government that ensures progress and development.

Urging the people of the state to have full faith in the double-engine government at the Centre and the state, he said he had full trust in the people of Himachal have decided to vote for BJP again.

These are decisive elections, the BJP has already s given its report card of achievements and is committed to forming the government yet again, he asserted.