Modi advises BJP’s booth workers to get socially connected with people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth workers to get socially connected with the people and become a medium for common issues at the grassroots level. He counselled the booth workers, asserting that the BJP is a cadre based-party and works on the ground.

The Prime Minister suggested various steps to the party workers during the launch of a nationwide programme “mera booth-sabse majboot” at Motilal Nehru stadium in Bhopal on Tuesday. The concept was launched in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to encourage the party’s booth workers.

Modi engaged in a dialogue with 2,649 booth workers selected from different states who attended the programme physically. , Around 10 lakh booth workers across the country were digitally connected to listen to the PM’s advice, according to Madhya Pradesh BJP president V. D. Sharma.

The nearly two-hour interaction was based on a question-answer session. While replying to the queries of the BJP’s booth workers, Modi hit out at the Opposition accusing them of indulging in corruption and also batted for the controversial Union Civil Code (UCC) calling it the need of the hour in the country.

During the dialogue session, a total of six out of the total 2,649 booth workers physically present were given the opportunity to ask questions to Modi. They were Ram Patel (Madhya Pradesh), Satram Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Rinku Singh (Bihar), Himani Vaishnav (Uttarakhand), Rani Chaurasia (UP), Heralben Jani (Gujarat).

While responding to each question, the PM spoke at length on a particular issue and at the same time, he continued to attack the Congress and other political parties on different issues. For instance, once he said, “One thing you must note that the BJP is not like those who sit in AC rooms and issue fatwas (direction) to their party workers. The BJP is the party of it’s workers, who work on the ground. You have to understand this basic difference between the BJP and the other political parties.”

During his speech, he also encouraged party workers saying all the beneficiary schemes launched by his government could reach the ground level because of the BJP’s youth workers. “You need to connect with the people socially and make then realise that you stand with them whenever needed. You are the pillar of a long chain of the party workers. If you think doing a booth worker’s job is small, then you are wrong. You are the ones who are connected with the people directly and others are dependant on you only.”