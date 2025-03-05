MoC inked for India’s first integrated API, Green Hydrogen, Ethanol facility in Himachal

A Memorandum of Commitment (MoC) was signed here on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu between State Government and M/s Spray Engineering Devices Limited, Chandigarh to set up India’s first integrated Manufacturing Facility of API, Green Hydrogen and 2G Ethanol BBN of the Solan district with a cost of Rs. 1400 crore.

This integrated facility would offer employment to 1000 youth. Initially, the project would require 30 MW green hydrogen in the first phase and in the coming time it would have requirement of 50 MW green hydrogen.

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state of the country by March, 2026 and launched various initiatives in this direction.

He said it was setting up one MW Green Hydrogen plant in collaboration with Oil India Limited at Nalagarh in Solan district.

Sukhu said that the state is set to become pioneering state in the country in the field of green energy sector.

He directed the concerned company to complete the project within a period of one year.

The MoC was signed by Industries Director Yunus on behalf of the state government and Managing Director Vivek Verma on behalf of the Company.