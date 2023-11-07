Mizoram polls: Kharge, Priyanka appeal to people to vote in large numbers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday appealed to the people of Mizoram to exercise their franchise in large numbers as voting for the assembly polls gets underway.

In a post on X, the Congress chief wrote, “People of Mizoram are looking towards protecting their culture, customs, land, forest and the Mizo way of life. They want a peaceful, stable and development-oriented government. Today is the time to choose it. ”

Calling upon the voters, Kharge said, “Urge our sisters and brothers of Mizoram to participate in large numbers and usher in change.”

Welcoming the first time voters, the Congress chief asked them to participate in this democratic process for a “better future”.

Vadra also took to the microblogging site and said “my dear sisters and brothers of Mizoram, a vote for the Congress party is vote for peace and progress.”

Come out and vote in large numbers to protect your culture, identity and your way of life, she appealed.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly began Tuesday at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.