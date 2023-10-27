Mizoram Assembly Poll: BJP promises inclusive development

BJP national president JP Nadda on Friday unveiled the party’s “vision document” for the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections.

This comprehensive document outlines several promises, including the establishment of a Mizoram Sports Academy with scholarships for aspiring athletes and a commitment to allocate 33 per cent of government jobs to women.

During an event held in Aizawl, Nadda also announced the BJP’s intent to establish a Mizoram Olympic Mission.

Nadda, while addressing the gathering, expressed his skepticism about the insubstantial nature of political parties’ vision documents, manifestos, and mission statements, suggesting that they often lack concrete commitment.

However, he emphasized that when the BJP presents a vision document, it is a product of meticulous research and financial planning.

Nadda clarified that the BJP’s team conducted detailed research and financial analysis to craft this particular vision document, underscoring their dedication to fulfilling their promises.

Nadda stated: “Our team has conducted in-depth research, and this vision document reflects our commitment.”

The BJP has fielded candidates in 23 out of the total 40 assembly constituencies.

Union minister for earth sciences, Kiren Rijiju, who serves as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s in-charge for the poll-bound Mizoram, stressed the importance of the saffron party’s involvement in the state government for its comprehensive development.

Since 2016, the BJP has made significant inroads in the North-Eastern region.

The party currently leads governments in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Tripura, while also participating in ruling coalitions in Nagaland and Meghalaya. Mizoram, where the BJP secured its first seat in 2018, remains the only state where it is not in power.

Mizoram is scheduled to go to the polls on November 7, with the counting of votes slated for December 3, 2023.