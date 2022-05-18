Missing Monuments: Parliament to hear from secy of Culture Ministry

Amid ongoing rising controversy over the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture will hear the Culture Ministry Secretary, Shri Govind Mohan on Wednesday over the affair relating to the Indian monuments and heritage protection.

As per the officials of the Parliamentary panel, the Cultural Secretary has given time to report at 3 p.m. regarding the status of the missing monuments in the country and their protection, also the steps already taken by the Ministry and by the Archaeological department and other wings to preserve the heritage of India.

The committee members will ask the Ministry Secretary and other officials questions. During the same hearing, the committee will also hear the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, Railway Board Chairman, and officers of the Civil Aviation Ministry and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on’ Railway Safety and Connectivity to the Ports’.

The 31-member parliamentary panel includes 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha. The panel looks into works on the issues related to Safety in Civil Aviation Sector; the creation of a regulatory framework for the protection of historical sites and monuments; issues related to security in the Civil Aviation sector; progress made in the implementation of Sagarmala Projects; review of central road and infrastructure fund (CRIF) works; development of tourism infrastructure in the country; and promotion of Indian Tourism in overseas markets and role of overseas tourist offices and Indian Embassies.

(with inputs from IANS)