Minster of Railways Fulfils Aspiration of People of Bijnor for Better Rail Connectivity

Today, the Ministry of Railways sanctioned the Final Location Survey of Meerut-Hastinapur-Bijnor New Rail Line. The cost of the survey of the 63.5 Km new rail line has been estimated to be Rs. 1,58,75,000.

The Hon’ble Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw on his two-day visit to Bijnor and Dhampur in western Uttar Pradesh on 23rd -24th August, 2022 had promised the people of the region for a fast decision on the FLS of the Meerut-Hastinapur-Bijnor Rail Line. The Ministry of Railways in a record time of two days has sanctioned the FSL of the new rail line. The towns of Hastinapur and Bijnor will get better rail connectivity to major cities through the Indian Railways network.

Bijnor is a major sugar producing region of India. The new line will enhance marketing and travel opportunities for the people. Hastinapur is the ancient town finding mention in the Epic Mahabharata. Better travel facilities will be helpful in developing the region as a tourist and pilgrimage hub.