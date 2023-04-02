Minor girl’s dismembered body found in Udaipur’s Mavli town

The dismembered body of nine-year old girl, who was allegedly raped and dismembered in ten parts at a village in Mavli town of Udiapur district, has been recovered.

The dismembered body was recovered from an abandoned house in the village and 20-year-old accused Kamlesh Rajput, resident of the same village, was arrested late last night, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma told SNS when contacted.

A case under Section 376, Section 302 of IPC and various other sections of IPC was registered against the accused who was a school drop out, the SP said, adding the crime was committed in a house known to the accused and the body was thrown into a bag in the abandoned house.

The girl, a student of 3rd Class, was missing from her home from March 28-29. Police first spotted the mutilated body parts from the abandoned house near the victim’s residence, and then arrested Kamlesh, according to the SP.

The body was sent for a postmortem examination and a forensic team has arrived to investigate the facts at the location.

The villagers including the victim’s relatives held a sit in today demanding the case be taken up in the fast track court to give capital punishment to the accused.