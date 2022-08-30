Minor girl among eight killed in J&K as SUV plunges into gorge

At Least eight persons, including a minor girl, were killed with three seriously injured after the vehicle carrying them plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Tuesday.

The SUV, carrying the passengers from Chingam to Chatroo, met with the accident near village Bonda at around 3.15 pm.

Rescue teams comprising police, Rashtriya Rifles and local villagers, swung into action immediately after the vehicle rolled down from the hilly road. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Informing about the incident Devansh Yadav, DC, Kishtwar, said, “We will provide necessary compensation and bear the expenses of their treatment.”

He said a helicopter was on standby if need arises to fly the injured to Jammu.

A total of five persons were found dead on-the-spot and three others succumbed while being evacuated to a hospital, the officials said. Further adding that three more injured were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted “Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured”.

In another road accident on Tuesday, one minor child was killed and 16 devotees got injured after two buses collided near Katra.