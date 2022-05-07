Ministry of Home Affairs launches CAPF Punarvaas to help retired Central Armed Police Force and Assam Rifles personnel get re-employment with private security agencies

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has launched a CAPF Punarvaas scheme to help retired Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Assam Rifles personnel get employment with private security agencies.

The scheme has been launched through the Welfare & Rehabilitation Board (WARB) under directions of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The scheme portal will help retired personnel seeking re-employment and find an appropriate match by uploading their personal details on the WARB website.

The retired staff can give details about their area of expertise and preferred employment location.

The Ministry of Home Affairs runs a portal under Private Security Agencies Regulation Act (PSARA) for registration of Private Security Agencies (PSAs).

Welfare of CAPF personnel and their families is one of the top priorities of the Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Both websites have now been interlinked whereby the database of retired CAPFs personnel who have applied on ‘CAPF Punarvaas’ can be accessed by PSAs through PSARA website resulting in a single platform for both job seekers and job providers.

This new initiative of Ministry of Home Affairs provides access to the data base under ‘CAPFs Punarvaas’ to PSAs digitally.

With the increase in the number of business establishments requiring security services, there has been a substantial growth of PSAs thereby increasing the requirement of security personnel.

On the one hand, PSAs will benefit by accessing the database of retired and willing personnel of CAPFs who are well trained in providing security; on the other hand this initiative will provide an electronic platform for retired CAPFs personnel to secure employment in PSAs.