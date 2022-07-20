UP Minister sends resignation to Amit Shah

Dinesh Khatik, the state of Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state (MoS) for the Jal Shakti department, is said to have left the Yogi Adityanath administration on Wednesday.

Khatik tendered a letter of resignation to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on behalf of the Hastinapur Assembly district in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister said that there is corruption in his department and that the staff won’t listen to him in his resignation letter, which has gone viral on social media.

He further asserted that because he is a member of a “downtrodden element of society,” his department’s officials ignore his commands and treat him poorly.

He apparently became frustrated because he had not been given employment at the ministry despite more than 100 days have passed since the formation of the government.

Khatik also skipped the council of ministers meeting held on Tuesday, as per reports.

However, there was no confirmation of the resignation from the government.

(with inputs from IANS)