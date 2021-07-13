The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to inquire into the mysterious deaths of Rosy Sangma and her brother Samuel Sangma.

Rosy died in a hospital in Gurugram on June 24 after she had complained of a medical condition. Later, Samuel, suspecting medical negligence, had an altercation with doctors and staff of the hospital. On the next day, June 25, the Delhi Police received information regarding his death.

The family of the deceased has alleged that Rosy had died due to negligence on part of the hospital. They also attributed some alleged foul play in the death of Samuel by the hospital personnel.

The Home Ministry took the action following the complaint from Tura MP, Agatha Sangma who had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 30, seeking a proper investigation into the “mysterious” death of Samuel, hailing from Nagaland’s Dimapur.

The MP said that Samuel’s death under mysterious circumstances raises suspicion of foul play, and therefore, a detailed enquiry was needed.

Claiming that the circumstances that led to the death of Samuel and his sister pointed to homicide and may have been orchestrated, she urged the Centre to look into the matter and book the perpetrators of the crime in cognisance with the law of the land so that justice can be delivered to the grieving family members.