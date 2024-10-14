MHA convenes crucial meeting to address ethnic violence in Manipur amid community divisions

In a significant development aimed at addressing the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scheduled a critical meeting on Tuesday in New Delhi, bringing together MLAs from Meitei, Naga, and Kuki-Zo communities.

This initiative comes as the region grapples with prolonged violence, which has resulted in severe humanitarian consequences.

Sources said that, while attendance from Meitei and Naga representatives seems likely, Kuki-Zo leaders are still deliberating their participation.

Cabinet Minister Letpao Haokip confirmed the MHA’s proposal for the meeting but stated that discussions among Kuki-Zo MLAs regarding their attendance are ongoing.

This meeting marks a pivotal moment, as it is the first of its kind organized by the MHA since the outbreak of violence over 17 months ago.

The ethnic conflict, which erupted on May 3, 2023, was triggered by a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in response to the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence has led to over 230 fatalities and displaced more than 59,000 individuals, with significant destruction of property including over 11,000 homes damaged or destroyed.

Local media reports indicate that all relevant MLAs were personally invited to the talks, with an emphasis on fostering dialogue among the warring factions.

However, some Kuki-Zo MLAs have expressed their reluctance to attend due to concerns about the effectiveness of such discussions in resolving their long standing grievances.

Meanwhile, the state and central governments have firmly rejected demands for separate administrations or the establishment of a Union Territory for the tribal population, despite ongoing calls from several legislators including members of the ruling BJP party.

The tension remains palpable, as the conflicting demands and community divisions highlight the complex socio-political landscape in Manipur.

As the MHA prepares to facilitate dialogue among these communities, the stakes are high. The outcome of the meeting could potentially pave the way for peace and reconciliation in a region that has witnessed profound turmoil and loss over the past year and a half.