MGNREGA worker succumbs to severe heatwave in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh continues to battle a relentless heatwave as the fifth day of Nautpa unfolds. An elderly woman succumbed to the scorching temperatures in Durg, while in Bilaspur, a refrigerator compressor explosion sparked fire. Bhadra Bai Thakur, a 60-year-old woman employed under the MGNREGA scheme in Durg’s Aheri region, lost her life due to the searing heat.

With Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg under a heatwave alert until May 31, several districts, including Korea, Surajpur, and Rajnandgaon, are experiencing hot nights and dry weather. The Meteorological Department forecasts a further rise in temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees over the next two days.

Mungeli recorded the highest temperature on Tuesday at a scorching 47.3 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Raipur at 45.8 degrees, Mahasamund at 46.7 degrees, and Bilaspur at 46.4 degrees. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, cautioning residents of Balod, Bemetara, and other districts of imminent heatwave conditions.

Since Nautpa’s onset on May 25, Chhattisgarh has endured unprecedented heat, with major cities experiencing temperature spikes of up to seven degrees in just four days. Raipur’s temperature surged from 40.4 degrees to 45.8 degrees Celsius, while Pendraroad saw a rise from 38.7 to 45 degrees on Tuesday alone.

Although clouds briefly covered Raipur and Durg on Wednesday morning, the sun’s intensity prevailed by 10 AM, signaling another scorching day ahead. With a trough extending from Uttar Pradesh through eastern Madhya Pradesh to northern Chhattisgarh, the region continues to grapple with high temperatures.

Despite expectations of relief from western winds, low humidity levels suggest prolonged heatwave conditions for the next three days. Raipur recently witnessed one of its hottest days on record, with temperatures soaring to 45.8 degrees Celsius. Health authorities warn of rising heatstroke and dehydration cases, urging special care for vulnerable groups like newborns and the elderly.