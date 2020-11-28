A day before polling for the district development committees (DDCs) in all 20 districts of J&K, former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti on Friday alleged that she has been “illegally detained yet again” and her daughter Iltija has also been placed under house arrest to prevent them from visiting the family of Waheed Parra, party’s youth wing chief, who has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Mehbooba alleged on twitter that she is not being allowed to visit the family of Parra who was arrested by the NIA on Wednesday for his alleged links in a terror case involving Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Naveed Babu and J&K Police DSP Devinder Singh. He had filed his papers for contesting the election.

Later during the day, Mehbooba convened a press conference at her residence but media persons were not allowed to enter her house. An armoured vehicle of the police blocked the gate of her house from morning.

“I’ve been illegally detained yet again. Since two days, J&K admin has refused to allow me to visit @parawahid’s family in Pulwama. BJP Ministers & their puppets are allowed to move around in every corner of Kashmir but security is a problem only in my case,” Mehbooba said in a series of tweets this morning. She also tweeted a photo of an armoured vehicle at the gates of her house and also a copy of a letter of the ADGP(Security) advising rescheduling of her visit to Parra’s house.

“There is no limit to their cruelty. Waheed has been arrested on baseless charges and I am not even allowed to console his family”, she said in another tweet.

She tweeted; “We are one day away from DDC polling & its evident that the admin here is using fear & intimidation in tandem to muffle any form of opposition”.

Referring to media not allowed to attend her press conference, Mehbooba tweeted; “Press has been barred from entering my residence in Srinagar. This despite no written orders explaining my arbitrary detention. Kashmir is an open air prison where no one has the right to express their opinion”.

Meanwhile, J&K Police said Mehbooba was only asked not to go to Pulwama for security reasons.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also came out in support of Mehbooba by tweeting; “Parking a truck in front of our gates is now standard operating procedure for this admin. They did the same to my father recently to stop him from praying. Personal liberty is treated as a favour by the govt, to give & withdraw at will, with no interference from the judiciary”.