Meghalaya: Trio associated with a new militant outfit arrested

The Meghalaya Police have arrested three members of the newly-formed militant outfit the National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong (NLCN) from the West Jaintia Hills district of the state.

The Meghalaya Police managed to dismantle this newly-established militant group by detaining six individuals associated with NLCN.

The operation was carried out just before the scheduled departure of the group’s inaugural contingent to Nagaland for arms training, police said.

Advertisement

Providing insights into the situation, DIG Davis R Marak conveyed that these developments took place over a series of operations conducted since the preceding night.

Among those apprehended were a self-proclaimed area commander from the East Khasi Hills district and two more individuals from the West Jaintia Hills district.

Concurrently, the six individuals apprehended earlier were presented before a local court on the subsequent day.

The court subsequently ordered an eight-day remand in police custody for them.

The National Liberation Council of Nongkyndong has aroused suspicions of .being affiliated with other militant groups situated in Nagaland, as expressed by Marak.

Intelligence inputs that hinted at the emergence of a new militant faction inclined towards unlawful activities prompted the police’s action.

A criminal case has been registered at the Crime Branch Police Station, Eastern Range, Shillong.