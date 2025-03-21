Meghalaya disburses final instalment of ST scholarship worth ₹85.08 crore; over 27,000 students to benefit

The central government has released the final instalment of Rs 85.08 crore under the Post Matric Scholarship scheme for Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on Friday.

He assured that the funds would be reflected in students’ accounts within the next 1-2 days.

The final instalment, covering the 2023-2024 academic session, will benefit 27,327 students, marking the completion of the disbursement process that began last June.

The Chief Minister made the announcement via a microblogging site, expressing satisfaction over the timely support for the students.

According to Sangma, the scholarship distribution took place in three phases during the academic year as part of the “Umbrella Scheme of Post Matric Scholarship for ST Students.” The first instalment of Rs 42.32 crore was released on June 24, 2024, benefiting 17,364 students. The second instalment of Rs 66.67 crore followed on November 20, 2024, reaching 32,064 students. Today’s final instalment brings the total disbursed amount to Rs 194.07 crore, directly supporting over 27,000 students.

A total of 76,755 students applied for the scholarship programme, which aims to provide financial assistance to ST students pursuing higher education. Chief Minister Sangma reiterated the government’s commitment to improving the scholarship process to ensure faster and more efficient support in the future.

The Post Matric Scholarship for Scheduled Tribe students is an initiative under the central government’s “Umbrella Scheme.” It aims to alleviate financial barriers and encourage higher education among tribal communities. The scholarship covers tuition fees, maintenance allowances, and other educational expenses.