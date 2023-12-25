MedTech Mitra to help young talents in research: Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said here on Monday that ‘MedTech Mitra’ is a platform that will help the young talents of the country by holding their hands and giving them final shape to their research, knowledge, logic, etc. and help them get regulatory approval.

The minister made the statement after virtually launching the ‘MedTech Mitra’: A Strategic Initiative to Empower MedTech Innovators and Advance Healthcare Solutions.

Mandaviya said the medical devices sector is an essential and integral constituent of India’s healthcare sector.

Pursuing the vision of Viksit Bharat, India is taking a holistic approach to health with a vision to transform the health landscape in the country by 2047, he said.

Noting that the country’s MedTech sector is highly import dependent, measuring up to 80 per cent, the minister said, “to ensure that medical devices are supplied within the country, this sector has seen phenomenal progress with the implementation of production linked incentive schemes and investments for medical drug parks, MedTech research policy and MedTech research incentive scheme.”

Underscoring the growth and potential of this sector, Mandaviya exuded confidence that India would grow to become $50 billion industry by 2030.

Highlighting the fast-paced growth in technology, the minister said, “Due to the developments taking place in sectors like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Virtual Reality, Nano Technology, the medical device sector is changing rapidly today.”

Lauding the initiative and efforts of the innovators and youth, Mandaviya said, “There is immense power among the innovators, researchers and start-up youth in the country who know how to do Research and Logic Development. If one gets help at the approval stage itself, then wonders can be achieved which will take India miles ahead in becoming Atmanirbhar (self reliant) and achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat”.

Elaborating further, Mandaviya said Indian medical devices industry has the power to emerge as a powerful leader in innovation in the coming years”