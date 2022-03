The date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test(undergraduate) for NEET-UG for the year 2022 has been announced The exam would be held on July 17.According to sources admission for the exam will start on April 2,2022 . The registration of the exam would be open till May 7. The exam is held for the medical and allied programs.

Students can register for the exam by going to the portal of the National testing agency.