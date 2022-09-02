Two Himachal committees to implement Medical Devices Park project

Medical Devices Park project: The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted two committees for the smooth implementation of all works related to the construction and establishment of the proposed Himachal Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh in Solan district. A government spokesperson said here on Thursday that the two committees have been constituted under the ambit of HP State Industrial Development Corporation (HPSIDC).

He said that the high-level committees were constituted under the chairmanship of the Administrative Secretary, Industries. Administrative Secretary, Jal Shakti, and Administrative Secretary, Power, have been nominated as its members. Director, Industries, will be the Member Secretary.

Medical Devices Park project personnel

The spokesperson said that other members include Director, Department of Environment, Science and Technology; Managing Director, HPSIDC, representative of the Pharmaceutical Department of the Central Government, Director of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), and the representative of the Centre for Innovation and Bio-Design (CIBOD), PGIMER.

Committees to implement Medical Devices Park project

Apart from these, co-opted members to be decided by the committee could also be included, he added. The spokesman further said that these high-level committees would be the highest decision-making body on any aspect of the project. An Executive Committee has also been constituted under the chairmanship of Director, Industries Department and Additional Director would be its convener.

Managing Director of HPSIDC; representative of the Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), Baddi; Superintending Engineer of Electricity Board Circle Solan; Superintending Engineer of Circle Solan of Jal Shakti Vibhag; professionals from the field of medical devices, and two members nominated from the Central government would be its members. The co-opted members would be decided by the committee itself, he added.