Medical college doctors in MP to get 7th pay scale

Continuing his spree of announcing benefits for all sections of society before the year-end state assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has declared that doctors of government medical colleges will also get the benefit of the seventh pay scale, payable from 1 January 2016 onwards.

Speaking at the inauguration and groundbreaking of a 2000-bed hospital, nursing college and hostel, and Out Patient Department (OPD) registration counters at the Government Gandhi Medical College (GMC) in Bhopal, Chouhan said doctors of all departments in the state government would get time bound pay scale. The doctors would also be given increments in the fifth, 10th and 15th years of service.

He said that errors in the calculation of Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for government doctors would be corrected. He said contractual doctors would also get facilities at par with government contractual employees.

Advertisement

The chief minister said all departmental doctors would receive equal pay for equal work. Besides, the rationalization of the bond amount for compulsory service of medical students in rural areas will be done.

State government officials informed that the number of hospital beds in the state was 21234 in 2002-03, which increased to 45000 in 2022-23. The number of ICU beds has increased from 277 to 2085.

The Officials said in the year 2002-03, the health budget was Rs 578 crore, which has increased almost 20 times to Rs 11988 crore in the year 2023-24. In 2003 the number of doctors and para-medical staff was around 7500, which has now increased to more than 51000.

Till 2003, there were five government medical colleges in MP, which have increased to 24 now. Till 2014, 720 MBBS seats were available, which have now increased to 2205.

Four new super specialty hospitals have been started in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Rewa. There are 25 government Nursing Colleges in the state.

The Officials said 132 tests are being conducted free of cost in all district hospitals and 100 bedded civil hospitals. Every day 10000 patients are taking advantage of this facility.

Free CT scan facility is available in district hospitals and civil hospitals.

Also, 80 tests are being done free of cost in all primary and community health centres, 17 tests are being done free of cost in all sub-health centres and 45 types of tests are being done free of cost in primary and community health centres.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been ruling Madhya Pradesh since 2003, with a break of about 15 months from 2018 to 2020 when the Congress was in power.

The crucial state assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due in November this year.