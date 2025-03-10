MDSU Admit Card 2025 out – This is how you can get yours now!

The Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU), located in Ajmer, has now issued the admit card for the 2025 main examination.

The UG and PG students enrolled with the university for BSc, BA, BComIT, etc., can download their respective hall tickets from the official website of the university mdsuexam (dot) org.

How to download admit card for 2025

To download the admit card, students must enter their roll number or registration information on the website. Follow the steps mentioned to download your admit card:

1. Open mdsuexam (dot) org

2. Click on the ‘Student Panel’ section.

3. Select the exam category.

4. Enter your roll number or required information.

5. Click on ‘Proceed’ to view admit card.

6. Download and print for further use.

The admit card is an important document that students must carry while appearing for the exams for the year 2025 of MDSU.

It contains details related to the examination such as date, center, and subject codes. Without an admit card, students will not be allowed to take the examination.

About MDSU

Established in 1987, MDSU is one of the famous universities in Rajasthan. It was initially named the University of Ajmer and was renamed in 1993 after the great philosopher Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati. Over the years, the MDSU has evolved as one of the big centres of education for students throughout the state.

The university provides programs in all disciplines, including science, humanities, applied subjects, and management. There has been an influx of students in MDSU every year to make the university a gateway towards the future of higher education in Rajasthan.

And again, the students are requested to download their admit cards as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute complications.

For any kind of smooth process for the exam, students should always keep checking with the official announcements of the university.