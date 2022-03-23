MCL achieves 163 MT coal production target

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has successfully achieved the coal production target of 163 million tonnes (MT) fixed for the financial year 2021-22.

Coal India’s subsidiary went past its target of 163 MT on Tuesday, making extra efforts to maximise the coal production during the remaining nine days of the financial year and set a new milestone, a press release said today.

Congratulating his team for the achievement, O P Singh, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, said, “It is certainly a big day for all members of MCL Parivaar that it has achieved the uphill task of 163 million tonne coal production to meet the country’s energy requirement while nine days are still remaining to conclude the financial year 2021-22.”

Appreciating the proactive leadership at the headquarters and the areas in the coalfields, the CMD said the achievements of the company are the results of excellent teamwork and coordination among different teams at all levels in the company”.

Singh expressed his gratitude to people’s representatives, state administration, representatives of trade unions, peripheral villagers and all stakeholders for their continuous support.

“I would like to congratulate my entire team, the Directors, Area GMs, HoDs at headquarters, officers, staff and our valuable contractors, for making this happen,” the CMD remarked.

On Sunday, the company had achieved its target of 200 Million Cubic Meters (MCuM) for overburden removal (OBR), which strengthens the company’s future outlook of continuous growth in coal production to meet the rising demand for fossil fuel next fiscal.

With a growth of over 15 per cent in coal production, 21 per cent in despatch and 18 per cent in OBR, the company is poised to achieve new records during the current financial year.