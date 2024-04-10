MCD meeting on April 26 for election to mayoral posts

A meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on April 26 for the election to the posts of mayor and deputy mayor.

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be elected in the ordinary meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

“The ordinary meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 at 11:00 am in Aruna Asaf Ali Auditorium. The last date for filing nominations for the election is Thursday 18 April 2024,” an official statement said on Wednesday.

Nominations in this regard can be filed in the office of the Municipal Secretary on any working day from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The post of Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi is reserved for Scheduled Castes for the third year.

In 2023, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates Shelly Oberoi and Aaley Muhammad Iqbal were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi respectively after BJP candidates withdrew their nominations.

This comes at a time when Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in jail in connection with the excise policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category. Delhi gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7.

The AAP came out victorious with 134 seats out of 250. The earlier election for the post of mayor saw high drama with AAP and BJP councillors clashing with each other during one of the meetings. Three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to bickering between the AAP and BJP.

The AAP also moved the Supreme Court over the elections. Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after the wrangling.