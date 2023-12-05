MCD makes geo-tagging of properties mandatory

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday announced that geo-tagging of properties will be mandatory to avail property tax exemption.

According to an official statement from the civic body, the geo-tagging of all kind of properties have been made mandatory and If any taxpayers fails to geo-tag their properties by January- 31, 2024, they shall not be able to avail 10 per cent rebate on lump sum advance payment of tax in the next financial year that is 2024-25, by 30th June.

The MCD has appealed to the property owners for completing the process of geo-tagging of their property as soon as possible and contribute to the development of the national capital.

The civic body informed that in several cases of non-residential properties, the MCD officers are doing the geo-tagging, however, the onus is on the taxpayers to ensure that their properties are geo-tagged.

The MCD has further said that there is no need to geo- tag, in case a property has already been geo-tagged by MCD officers.

It has been made clear that all those property owners who are not registered with the MCD property tax portal, must get their properties registered, and generate Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC), and further geo-tag their properties.

Those who fail to register their properties by January- 31, 2024, the MCD would proceed to recover tax and also lodge prosecution against such defaulters.

This process will provide a location-wise identification of individual properties and will enable better provisioning of service delivery to the citizens by MCD.

Geo-tagging refers to assigning a unique latitude–longitude to a property on a GIS map by selecting the current location against any UPIC so that all properties have their location identified against a unique latitude-longitude position, the MCD explained.

Elaborating on the process of geo- tagging of properties, the MCD said it has launched a mobile app for geo-tagging of all residential and non-residential properties.

Property owners need to download the mobile app [Unified Mobile App (UMA)] from the Play Store or by visiting the website at http://mcdonline.nic.in/ mcdapp.html.

After downloading the APP one can access the same, complete the login formalities and go ahead accordingly as per the specified steps to generate the UPIC and other options.