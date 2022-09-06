MB Rajesh sworn-in as minister in Pinarayi Vijayanled LDF cabinet

Senior CPI-M Leader and former Assembly Speaker MB Rajesh was sworn in as minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front(LDF) government in Kerala

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath of office to Rajesh at a function held at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan were present at the function.

Rajesh has been allocated the portfolios of local self-government and excise, earlier handled by MV Govindan.

Rajesh on Saturday tendered his resignation from the post of Assembly Speaker after the ruling CPI-M decided to appoint him as a minister in the LDF government.

51-year-old MB Rajesh assumed office after MV Govindan quit the cabinet, following his appointment as the CPI-M state secretary

A two-time Lok Sabha member from Palakkad, Rajesh won the Thrithala Assembly seat in the 2021 polls by defeating, youth Congress leader VT Balaram