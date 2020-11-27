Within hours of staging comeback on the post of Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Junaid Azim Mattu on Friday joined the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) in Srinagar.

Mattu was welcomed in the partyfold by party’s president and former minister Altaf Bukhari.

There were reports of BJP councilors voting for getting Mattu re-elected as Mayor from the post he was removed following a no-confidence motion. Mattu was earlier in the National Conference (NC) and later joined the Peoples Conference (PC) lead by Sajad Lone. He was expelled from the PC two months ago.

Mattu said he has joined JKAP as the party believes in politics of delivery.

He said the unrealistic and gimmicks of so called tall political leaders need to be countered with the truth. “The pragmatic approach of the Apni Party is what convinced me to work under the leadership of Altaf Bukhari. His brilliant performance as a minister in the previous government was acknowledged by one and all including his political opponents in the legislative assembly,” he said.

The National Conference has termed the Mayoral election to SMC as a “farce play” that bulldozed established democratic and constitutional norms setting a lowest benchmark in the country for immoral politics.

It neatly fits the Anti-Kashmir agenda of BJP, RSS its ilk to have dysfunctional institutions in Kashmir, the farce Mayoral Election to SMC has become a newest causality of the opportunistic politics played by BJP and its ilk which has undermined and played with all existing constitutional norms, and political propriety the due process demanded, said party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

Without naming Mattu, Dar claimed the person who has been denigrating NC candidates for cobbling up with BJP to attain the coveted mayor post, contrarily it is he who has been hobnobbing with BJP, the 3-line party whip letter of BJP asking its elected corporators and affiliates to vote for him says it all,” he said.