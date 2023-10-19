Mayawati urges Modi govt to stick to its old stand on Gaza war

Reacting to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Bahujan Samaj Party supremo, Mayawati, said on Thursday that India should stick to its old stand even in the current Gaza war.

She said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said this was “not an era of war” it was praised a lot by the western leaders, and now regarding the Gaza war too, India needs to stand with such strength that everyone can feel it, she added.

Mayawati while commenting on the issue through social media on Thursday, said, “Since Independence, India has been very serious and active for peace, harmony, and freedom in the world and against racism. The inspiration and strength that have come from its egalitarian and humanist constitution urges that the identity of India should remain in the world.”

“To some extent, like Ukraine and Russia, Israel-Palestine economies are also connected and dependent. Any new war will prove disastrous for humanity,” she said.

The BSP leader further said, “The Ukraine war is continuing, and the world is affected by it. This proves how much a war can be destructive. Therefore, now even regarding this Gaza War, India should clear its stand.”