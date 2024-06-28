Mayawati slams SP on ‘sengol’ row; says raise real issues

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday targeted the Samajwadi Party for raising the ‘sengol’ controversy and said the party instead should concentrate their energy on questioning the central government on more important issues.

She claimed the Akhilesh Yadav-led party has always drifted away from real issues.

In a series of posts on ‘X’, she said, “Speaking on whether ‘sengol’ should be kept in Parliament or not, it would have been better for the SP if it had cornered the central government in the interests of the weaker and neglected sections of the country along with other issues of general public interest.”

“Whereas the truth is that this party remains silent on most of such issues. Even while in the government, it takes decisions against the weaker sections. It ignores even their great men. Be careful of all these tactics of this party,” she warned.

Samajwadi Party’s (SP) newly elected MP from Mohanlalganj, R K Choudhury had demanded removal of ‘sengol’ from Parliament as he termed it a “symbol of monarchy”.

Choudhary, formerly with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a minister in the Mayawati-led state cabinet, had joined the SP just before the Lok Sabha polls this year.

The latest Parliament session’s hot spot has been the ‘sengol’ placed next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair. Opposition members have questioned its need for democracy and were in turn accused of demeaning Indian culture by the ruling BJP.

Samajwadi Party Chaudhary had written to Speaker Om Birla, triggering the current debate over the handcrafted, five-foot-long, gold-plated sceptre.