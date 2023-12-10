Mayawati reportedly named nephew, Akash Anand, as her political heir

With reports of Mayawati naming her nephew, Akash Anand, as her political heir at a national level meeting here on Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief has once again raised questions regarding the elections held in four states and their results.

In a meeting attended by most of the senior party leaders of UP and Uttarakhand, along with probable Lok Sabha candidates, Mayawati reiterated that the BSP would go it alone in the Parliament elections.

Party leaders, who attended the meeting, disclosed that Akash Anand had been made in-charge of the party in all states except UP and Uttarakhand.

With this Akash Anand will become the most powerful leader of the BSP after Mayawati, which gives enough indications that he will be second in command after the party president. The 28-year-old BSP national coordinator and was in-charge of the four assembly elections held recently.

Earlier too, the BSP chief had praised Anand and hinted that he would be given a big post in the party. Referring to the assembly elections held in four states in an address to the leaders of the party, she said the Opposition parties influenced the elections by flouting the code of conduct and making attractive and never-fulfilled promises.

“Despite the elections being a multi-cornered, the results turn out to be one-sided. Despite the anti-government wave, the election results are not as per the expectations of the people. In such a situation, how are free and fair elections possible? ” she questioned.

She cautioned the party leaders that during the Lok Sabha elections also efforts could be made to influence the election atmosphere by injecting casteism and communalism.

Mayawati also shared the mathematics of profit and loss of the alliance with the officials. She said the BSP suffers more loss due to electoral alliance because our votes get transferred to other parties whereas other parties are not able to transfer their votes to BSP.

She said there were less positivity and more negativity in the alliance. Its experience in UP has been very bitter and bad for the interest of the Bahujan movement. Therefore, instead of investing time and energy in connecting leaders and parties, the efforts of BSP should be on getting the master key to power by connecting various sections of the Bahujan community on the basis of brotherhood.

The BSP chief has once again taken a dig at the political announcements of giving unemployment allowance and five kg grains. She said in the BSP government in UP, cheap popularity works were not done, rather a record was created in providing lakhs of government and non-government permanent employment to the people to live with dignity. Migration was stopped by providing employment opportunities, in which the previous governments of UP have failed.