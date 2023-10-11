Mayawati refutes reports of joining hands with INDIA alliance

BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday termed as “baseless” reports of her party joining the opposition INDIA bloc.

She said a private news channel’s telecast quoting senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav about the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joining hands with INDIA alliance is completely “fake, baseless, and wrong”.

In a post on X, Mayawati said, “The Samajwadi Party and its leaders circulating such news through media proves that the condition of the party is very bad in the state. It is also the party that is part of the disgusting politics that has been continuously active against the BSP.”

The BSP had made it clear that it would maintain equal distance from the NDA and the INDIA alliance and would go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.