Mayawati calls for a people-friendly govt after LS polls

In her New Year message, Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati appealed to the people to elect a people-friendly government at the Centre of the Lok Sabha elections in the interest of Bahujan Samaj (common people). In this context, she targeted the BJP and Congress for their failure to contain unemployment, inequality, and economic crisis in the country.

On the first day of the year 2024, the BSP chief greeted the people through a host of posts on the micro-blogging site X. She wrote, “Hearty congratulations to the Indian brothers and sisters and their families living in the country and across the world for the New Year 2024. May this year bring happiness, peace, security, and success with self-respect for all of you, so that the lives of people become happy and free from economic inequality and other inequities.

Lashing out at the BJP and Congress for their alleged anti-people policies, she said, “From this New Year, the government should discharge true patriotism and Rajdharma by ensuring only ’employment guarantee’, because the rest of the government guarantees have proved to be more of a deceitful politics of narrow nationalism, due to which the lives of about 100 crore people are in danger.”

The BSP supremo said,” If there is a modest per capita income in the country, which means, no money in people’s pockets, then what is the use of people boasting about ‘development’? Also, how is a ‘developed India’ possible with a huge army of unemployed? “

“Overall, the development of crores of poor people has been affected due to the ill effects of the long-running casteist, arrogant and non-inclusive government of first Congress and now BJP. Therefore, in this parliamentary election year, there is a strong appeal to the people to form an all-friendly government dedicated to the public interest and welfare of the Bahujans,” she claimed.