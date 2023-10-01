Mayawati again say no alliance with INDIA or NDA

Maintaining before party cadres and leaders that the BSP will maintain equal distance from opposition alliance INDIA and NDA, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Sunday charged the BJP and the Congress with adopting a

negative attitude towards the peoples’ issues.

Addressing the party leaders and cadres from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand here at the state party headquarters, Mayawati also asked the party workers to be aware of the fake news being circulated from time to time about the party’s pre-poll alliance by anti-BSP forces.

“We have already clarified earlier that the BSP will contest the elections alone and will not forge any alliance,” she said while adding that now it is the time to strengthen the party base in both the states to contest the elections alone with all might.

She further added that “It is difficult to say whether the burning problem of the people of the country will become election issues or not because BJP and its government have again come up with a new election strategy as opposition are fooling people by distracting them from raising the other bigger issues’.

She urged her party leaders and cadres to fight against the injustice done to SC, ST and OBC communities by the ruling BJP party in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

“Reservations were made in the Constitution to free the people of minority SC, ST and OBC communities from exploitation and injustice and for their equality etc., but efforts to make it it inactive and ineffective are continuing at every level,” said Mayawati.

Mayawati also had in-depth discussions with senior leaders of the party regarding the preparation of the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections focusing mainly in UP and Uttarakhand and increasing their support base in both the states.