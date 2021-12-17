We may have made wrong decisions, but our intent was never wrong: Amit Shah

Some decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government might have been wrong but no question can be raised on the intent of the Central Government, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

While addressing the 94th Annual General Meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Shah said, “Ho sakta hai faisla galat ho, lekin niyat galat nahi thi (there could have been some wrong decisions but our intent was never wrong).”

Shah emphasised that no corruption charges have been levelled against the Union Government in the past seven years as the intent of the government has always been right.

“Even critics would agree that the country has seen a lot of changes in the last seven years. No allegation of corruption has surfaced against our government,” he said.

The Home Minister said that even during the COVID-19 pandemic the government took several policy decisions that will have a long-lasting positive impact on the growth and development of the country.

According to the Home Minister, India would be the fastest growing economy in the world in the current financial year.

“I won’t be surprised if our economic growth accelerates to double-digit,” he said.

Shah emphasised on the need for giving special attention to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) saying it was critically important from the point of view of addressing the challenges of unemployment.

“Unless we provide strength to MSMEs we cannot address the problem of unemployment,” the Home Minister added.