Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted the people on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished joy and prosperity everywhere.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings on the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shri Ganesh always be upon us. May there be joy and prosperity all over.”

आप सभी को गणेश चतुर्थी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 22. The celebration of this festival began 125 years ago in Pune and is still celebrated in the state of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The 10-day long festival will see people welcoming specially crafted idols of Lord Ganesha in homes.