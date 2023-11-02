Massive protests after BHU student molested, stripped in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi

In a shocking incident, a student of the IIT-BHU (Banaras Hindu University) was allegedly molested and stripped inside the campus in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. Following the incident, hundreds of students Thursday protested inside the campus, demanding ban on entry of outsiders and tight security in the campus.

The incident took place late on Wednesday when three bike-borne men allegedly stopped the victim when she was walking along with her male friend. The men than allegedly stripped her and took her mobile number, according to various media reports, citing her police complaint. The unidentified accused also recorded a video of her molestation before letting her go after near 15-20 minutes.

Following the horrific incident, the Congress has slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation in one of the country’s most prestigious institutions.

“This is the condition of a prestigious institute of the country. UP CM Yogi trumpets this law and order situation, where a girl student is molested inside the university,” the Opposition Congress said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also reacted to the incident and asked if top institutions of India like the BHU and IITs are no longer safe for students.

“Is it no longer possible for a girl student in the Prime Minister’s constituency to walk fearlessly inside her own educational institution?” Priyanka Gandhi asked.

Meanwhile, following the victim’s complaint, the police has registered an FIR against three unidentified men and an investigation has been launched into the matter. The police also said that efforts are on to nab the culprits.