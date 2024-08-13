Massive fire engulfs ‘Dino Park’ in Visakhapatnam | VIDEO

Watch the video below
Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in Dino Park on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, rapidly engulfing the entire park. Park staff alerted the police and fire department immediately. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/Iod1kVrWIW
— IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2024
Firefighters and police were rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.
The authorities have not reported any casualties so far, but an investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.
