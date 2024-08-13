Massive fire engulfs ‘Dino Park’ in Visakhapatnam | VIDEO

A massive fire broke out at the popular ‘Dino Park’ amusement center on RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, causing extensive damage to the facility.

The fire that rapidly spread throughout the park is believed to have been caused by a short circuit.

The incident occurred earlier today, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from a distance.

In video shared by a news agency, the Dino Park is seen engulfed in flames, with dark smoke swirling above the structure.

The intense fire has completely gutted the park, leaving charred remains in its wake.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire broke out in Dino Park on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam, rapidly engulfing the entire park. Park staff alerted the police and fire department immediately. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/Iod1kVrWIW — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2024

Firefighters and police were rushed to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control.

The authorities have not reported any casualties so far, but an investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of the fire and assess the full extent of the damage.