In the wee hours of Thursday, a massive fire broke out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas processing plant in Gujarat and has been brought under control, the company said.

“There is no casualty or injury to any person,” ONGC said in a tweet.

As per the reports, the fire was reportedly caused by a rupture in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline.

All terminals have been closed down as a precautionary measure.

“Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders and several firefighters immediately reached the spot to provide relief. No casualties have been reported so far,” Surat Collector Dhaval Patel was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We are relieved that the fire was contained inside the premises of the plant and did not escalate to an off-site emergency,” he added.

CR Patil, the BJP state President of Gujarat in a tweet said, “A blast occurred in Hazira plant of ONGC in Gujarat this morning. Due to the blast, people are in fear.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in continuous touch through telephone to take update regarding the matter and also directed quick action in the incident,” he said.

“The fire is under control and the rescue work in under way at the spot,” he said.

“Fire at Hazira Plant has been completely extinguished. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations at the earliest: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Three consecutive blasts took place at around 3 am today, at ONGC Hazira Plant which had led to the fire,” ONGC said later.