Maritime sector important for India’s economic growth: PM

Recalling India’s glorious maritime history on the National Maritime Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined the importance of the maritime sector in the country’s economic growth.

In the last eight years, he said the government has focused on port-led development which was essential for economic growth and building an ”Aatmanirbhar Bharat”

Modi also pointed out that his government was taking adequate care to ensure that the marine ecosystem and its diversity were safeguarded.

In a thread of tweets, the PM said; “Today, on National Maritime Day we recall our glorious maritime history and highlight the importance of the maritime sector towards India’s economic growth. In the last 8 years our maritime sector has scaled new heights and contributed to boosting trade and commercial activities.

In the last 8 years, the Government of India has focused on port-led development which includes expanding port capacities and making the existing systems even more efficient. Waterways are being harnessed to ensure Indian products get access to new markets,” he added.