Many schemes operated in MP for sisters, daughters: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday that many schemes are operated in the state for the welfare of sisters and daughters.

Listing his government’s welfare schemes for women at Ladli Bahna Maha Sammelan in Khandwa, Chouhan said, “Ladli Laxmi Yojana was first made in the state. Savings certificates are bought at the time of birth of daughters, through which they get money from time to time and on completion of 21 years they get one lakh rupees.”

The chief minister pointed out that Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah/Nikah scheme is going on for the marriage of poor daughters. More than half of the sisters are elected representatives in the panchayat and urban bodies, he said.

“Sisters are also given 50 per cent reservation in the recruitment of teachers. Sisters get 30 percent reservation in police recruitment. If a property is purchased in the name of sister, then there will be exemption in stamp duty,” the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.