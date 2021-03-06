A large number of TMC MLAs and leaders are disgruntled after party supremo Mamata Banerjee announced poll candidates for 291 seats.

TMC supporters blocked roads in various areas against the leadership’s decision of excluding many sitting MLAs and leaders from contesting poll. For instance, veteran sitting MLAs like Jatu Lahiri, Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Sonali Guha, Rafikur Rahaman and many others were not considered this time, prompting them to express their resentment against leadership.

Arabul Islam, a TMC strongman and former MLA from Bhangar, has come down harshly on the party leadership after Dr Rezaul Karim was given ticket.

Arabul had won the Assembly polls in 2006 and was also a strong contender to contest from Bhangar. He was defeated by the then CPI-M candidate Badal Zamadar in Bhangar in 2011 Assembly polls when TMC came to power. In 2016, TMC had fielded Rezzak Mollah, former CPI-M MLA and minister in the Left Front Cabinet, in Bhangar instead of Arabul. Mollah had joined TMC during 2014 quitting CPI-M. Arabul expressed his grouse on his Facebook wall. His followers blocked roads in different areas of Bhangar to protest party’s decision.

Sonali Guha, TMC Satgachhia MLA from South 24 Parganas and close lieutenant of Banerjee since the inception of TMC in 1998, was visibly upset after being denied ticket. “I had never imagined such a ‘reward’ from Didi was on the cards for me today. She should have discussed with me before striking me off the list of candidates this time. It’s very unfortunate and upsetting,” Guha, former deputy speaker of the Assembly, said.

Rabindranath Bhattacharya, Singur MLA, had played a significant role to catapult TMC to power in Bengal through anti-Nano car project movement, slammed his party leadership today. Becharam Manna, his archrival, has been fielded from Singur seat.

“People who are making money through extortion and ‘cut money’ get priority to get party tickets to fight polls. These people are making the party stronger,” Bhattacharya said while reacting to his party leadership’s decision.

Another sitting MLA Rafikur Rahaman from Amdanga constituency in North 24 Parganas was also upset with the party’s decision. Local TMC workers and his followers blocked Santoshpur crossing on National Highway 34 demanding the leadership to field him again. Central forces rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.