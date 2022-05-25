Mann launches portal for Direct Seeding of Rice technology

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday, launched a portal (https://agrimachinerypb.com/home/DSR22) for Direct Seeding of Rice (DSR) to facilitate the farmers to give their willingness for area to be sown with the technology here at his official residence.

Describing the initiative as farmer-friendly, Mann said that it would be instrumental in compiling the entire data about each farmer opting for the DSR technique besides ensuring payment of Rs 1,500 per acre after proper verification through the portal to the genuine beneficiaries in a fair and transparent manner.

State Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Sarvjit Singh said after proper verification through the portal, the incentive amount of Rs 1,500 per acre would be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers.

The portal has been developed and designed by Mandi Board in sync with the agriculture department. With the adoption of this innovative technology there would be at least 15 to 20 percent saving of water besides helping in effective percolation of water ultimately improving the groundwater level through proper recharging, an official spokesperson said.

This cost-effective technique would also cut down the labour cost by nearly Rs 4,000 per acre.

The spokesperson said farmers from across the state are expected to cultivate paddy including Basmati over an area of 30 lakh hectares (75 lakh acres) during this Kharif season.

As per available data, paddy was sown last year in an area of 15 lakh acres (6 lakh hectares) through DSR, and during this season the state government has fixed the target of 30 lakh acres under the new technique.