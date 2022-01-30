Mann Ki Baat: PM says R-Day celebrations, Netaji’s statue aimed at re-establishing India’s ‘national symbols’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address in 2022 over All India Radio on Sunday said whether it was the display of national valour at Rajpath during Republic Day and celebration of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary till up to death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi or digital sculpture of Netaji at India all these efforts were aimed at ‘re-establishing’ India’s ‘national symbols’.

Prime Minister Modi’s remark assumes significance in the light of a murmur of subdued disapproval among a section of society over installation of Netaji’s statue at India Gate.

“One change you must have noticed is that now the Republic Day functions will start from the 23rd of January, i.e., the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and will continue till the 30th of January i.e., Gandhiji’s death anniversary. A digital sculpture of Netaji has also been installed at India Gate. We can never forget the way the country welcomed this, the wave of joy that arose from every corner of the country; the kind of feelings expressed by every countryman,” Modi said adding, “in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country is re-establishing its national symbols through these efforts.”

Narendra Modi said, similarly the merger of ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ near India Gate and the Jyoti lit at the ‘National War Memorial’ in the vicinity brought tears in the eyes of many countrymen and martyr families on the ‘emotional occasion’. He quoted some former soldiers of the army writing to him saying, “The ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’ lit at the memorial is a symbol of the immortality of the martyrs.”

He said on the walls of ‘National War Memorial names of all the brave hearts martyred since Independence had been inscribed. He urged people to ‘certainly visit’ the war memorial with family and children to ‘feel a different energy and inspiration’.